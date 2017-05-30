Breaking baby news from CNN correspondent Sunlen Serfaty: The TV newser and husband Alexis Serfaty on Sunday welcomed their first child, daughter Roosevelt Jolie Serfaty.
The little girl’s namesake isn’t presidential, but it’s very Washington — its meaning, “rose field,” is a nod to the couple’s very favorite spot, Rose Park, a small green patch connecting East Georgetown and Dupont Circle. That’s been the site of their relationship’s milestones, from their first meeting to their engagement to their exchange of vows in 2013.
Sunlen Serfaty, 36, is a national correspondent at CNN. Alexis Serfaty, 37, is the vice president and chief of staff of the U.S.-U.A.E. Business Council.