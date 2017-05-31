

Maria Shriver. (William B. Plowman/NBC)

Looking for love: Maria Shriver, after her 2011 split from former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Of course, the call-me-maybe confession came on the “Today” show, where Shriver, 61, was co-hosting on Wednesday, and oversharing is always welcome. Shriver, an NBC special anchor, was gabbing with her co-hosts about a recent lunch with “CBS This Morning” host Gayle King. Among the topics they discussed, Shriver said, “how we’re both single, how we’re both looking.”

Predictably, the panel was intrigued. “Single and ready to mingle!” was Carson Daly’s pronouncement. “I’ll have to flip through my phone, see what I can do,” he said.

Ever the astute observer, Matt Lauer weighed in. “You’re going to get some lunch dates out of this,” he predicted.

Schwarzenegger, 69, has moved on, too — or at least he’s staying busy. Schwarzenegger, who admitted fathering a child with his and Shriver’s housekeeper, has taken up redistricting reform as his cause — and of course, there’s that long-running feud he and President Trump are engaged in.