

Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. John F. Kerry (Mass.) arrived on the “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” stage via motorcycle in 2003. (Paul Drinkwater/NBC via Reuters)

When cameras caught Secretary of State Rex Tillerson last weekend riding a Harley as part of the Memorial Day Rolling Thunder ride, we were surprised to learn that the buttoned-up former oil exec was a biker dude at heart.

“Unusual for a Cabinet secretary,” we wrote, and noted that Tillerson’s predecessor, John F. Kerry preferred cycling.

But we were reminded that Kerry, too, was an avid Harley man in his time. During the 2004 presidential race, Kerry even drove a motorcycle onto the set of “The Tonight Show With Jay Leno” in a stunt to boost his primary bid against Vermont Gov. Howard Dean. Kerry-on-a-Harley was a frequent set-piece of that campaign, says our colleague Karen Tumulty, who would know because she covered it. “I got really, really sick of the Harleys,” she says.

She wasn’t alone — when Kerry shook up his staff mid-campaign, one of new campaign manager Mary Beth Cahill’s first orders of business was to put an end to the shtick of Kerry posing on motorcycles at nearly every campaign stop.