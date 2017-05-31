

The Obamas purchased the Kalorama mansion they’d been renting. (Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post)

Looks like former president Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama are putting down deeper roots in Washington: After renting a Kalorama home for their post-White House stint, the couple have purchased the eight-bedroom, nine-and-a-half-bath home for $8.1 million, according to property records.

The Obamas have said they plan to remain in D.C. while their younger daughter, Sasha, finishes high school at Sidwell Friends. After leaving the executive mansion in January, the family settled into a rental home owned by Bill Clinton press secretary Joe Lockhart and his wife, Giovanna Gray Lockhart, an 8,200-square-foot home that was built in 1921 and renovated in 2011.

The Obamas still own a Georgian-style home in the Hyde Park neighborhood on the South Side of Chicago, the city that will house the Obama presidential library.

Spokesman Kevin Lewis, in a statement, said the purchase just made sense for the family: “Given that President and Mrs. Obama will be in Washington for at least another two and a half years, it made sense for them to buy a home rather than continuing to rent property.”

1 of 8 Full Screen Autoplay Close Skip Ad × A look inside the Obamas’ Kalorama home View Photos The neighborhood also is home to President Trump’s daughter Ivanka and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. Caption The neighborhood also is home to President Trump’s daughter Ivanka and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. Former President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, are renting the $5.9 million residence that features eight bedrooms and nine-and-a-half bathrooms. The 8,200-square-foot home was built in 1921 and renovated in 2011. Courtesy of the McFadden Group Buy Photo Wait 1 second to continue.

D.C. records show that Lockhart sold the home for $8.1 million to Homefront Holdings LLC, which is controlled by the Obamas. The deed transfer was recorded on Wednesday. Lockhart bought the home in 2014 for $5.295 million, records show.

The $8.1 million purchase price makes the Obamas’ new home the second-most expensive in the Kalorama neighborhood, behind the $23 million that Jeffrey P. Bezos, the Amazon founder and owner of The Washington Post, paid for the former Textile Museum.

The Obamas have called the swanky Washington neighborhood (where neighbors include Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner) their home, but it’s really functioned more like a home base for the globe-trotting family. The former first couple traveled to French Polynesia for an extended vacation after leaving the White House and also vacationed in Tuscany.