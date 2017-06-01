

Actress and screenwriter Lena Dunham campaigns for Hillary Clinton in Des Moines in January 2016. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank

It appears after months of mourning Hillary Clinton’s defeat, subsequent weight loss and all, Lena Dunham is back stumping for politicians.

On Thursday, New Jersey Gubernatorial hopeful Jim Johnson tweeted a video Dunham created on his behalf.

“He has made his reputation on being a just man who is invested in the rights of every single American no matter their race, color, gender preference, religious identity,” the “Girls” creator said of Johnson.

But her return to the political world was less than awe-inspiring. In sharp contrast from the elaborate get-ups she donned on the campaign trail in 2016 (she had a stylist and everything), this time around Dunham opted for something more low-key: pajamas. Dunham shot the selfie-style homemade endorsement video while sitting in her bed sans makeup, enlisting help from Rico, her teddy bear.

Thanks @lenadunham (and Rico!) for the endorsement in your PJs and helping us get out the vote. RT if you're voting for Jim on June 6th! pic.twitter.com/3QYZjkEJ4K — Jim Johnson (@jimjohnsonnj) June 1, 2017

Johnson also thanked Rico for his support. Hey, a supporter is a supporter.