

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attended the 60th Annual Red Cross Gala at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach in February. (Mandel Ngan/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES)

President Trump is no dewy-eyed debutante, but Sunday marks his coming-out party.

The noted homebody — since coming to Washington, he has socialized only at the White House and at Trump-branded properties — is attending his first big outing amid the city’s social and philanthropic crowd, the annual gala raising money for Ford’s Theatre, the historic venue where Abraham Lincoln was assassinated.

Trump and his wife, Melania, are hosting a warm-up reception before a show at the downtown theater, which marks the return of a tradition that dates back to the Carter administration. (“The President and Mrs. Trump request the pleasure of your attendance” read the invite to the late-afternoon event). Typically, the president hosts the black-tie gathering, which draws a crowd heavy on CEOs, lawmakers and the city’s professional-partying class. So important is the exclusive mingle for donors at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., that when the Obamas weren’t available for last year’s shindig, the theater canceled the whole evening.

The first couple is then slated to attend a performance at the theater, marking what might be their first foray into social Washington.

Though they have entertained at the White House and Mar-a-Lago, Trump has skipped the handful of premiere events that a president typically attends at least a few times during their tenure, notes Washington Life Senior Editor Kevin Chaffee, a longtime observer of the city’s galas-and-cocktails circuit. First, he snubbed the annual dinner put on by the Alfalfa Club, a group made up of corporate execs, military brass and senior pols. And another “nope” RSVP went out to the Gridiron Club, an elite group of Washington journalists — and he famously turned down the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in April, something no president had done since Ronald Reagan (who only declined because he’d been shot).

Trump’s decision to attend the Ford’s gala was seen as a sign that perhaps the unpredictable commander-in-chief is prepared to engage in at least some of the social rites of the swamp he routinely derides.

“This should certainly give hope to the folks at the Kennedy Center that he and the first lady will attend the honors gala in December,” Chaffee says, mentioning another event at which the president’s attendance is a long-standing tradition.

So why this gala? Well, it’s not put on by the “FAKE NEWS” media, for one. And Trump has long expressed an affinity for Lincoln. Who could forget his praise of the Great Emancipator: “Great president,” Trump said at a GOP fundraising dinner in March. “Most people don’t even know he was a Republican, right?” Well, the members of the folks who like to call themselves “the party of Lincoln” probably did.

He even once tweeted about the theater itself (there’s a Trump tweet for everything, it seems), wondering why the 2012 biopic “Lincoln” didn’t film there.

Why didn't movie Lincoln use Ford's Theater for big scene instead of the stage of an unrelated theater? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 24, 2013

Perhaps, mused one longtime attendee, the often-contrarian president wanted to indicate another break with the Obamas, whose decision not to host last year was seen by some as a slight. Whatever the reason, the attendee was glad to see a glimmer of engagement: “At least he’s supporting the arts.”