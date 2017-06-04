Hey, isn’t that…Former president Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama, enjoying dinner with NBA legend (and the ex-prez’s sometimes golf buddy) Alonzo Mourning at the hot new French restaurant Mirabelle on Saturday night?
The couple looked casual — he was in slacks and a button-down (top two undone; it wasn’t his full vacation plunge) and she wore a chic black jumpsuit, a spy says. Just your usual dinner among friends until the party stood to leave and diners broke out into applause, which seems to be getting to be a thing.