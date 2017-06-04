US former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle leave the Museum of Opera, one of the oldest private museums in Italy, during their visit to Siena, Tuscany region, Italy, Monday, May 22, 2017. The Obamas arrived in Tuscany last Friday for a six-day holiday. (Fabio Di Pietro/ANSA via AP)

Hey, isn’t that…Former president Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama, enjoying dinner with NBA legend (and the ex-prez’s sometimes golf buddy) Alonzo Mourning at the hot new French restaurant Mirabelle on Saturday night?

The couple looked casual — he was in slacks and a button-down (top two undone; it wasn’t his full vacation plunge) and she wore a chic black jumpsuit, a spy says.  Just your usual dinner among friends until the party stood to leave and diners broke out into applause, which seems to be getting to be a thing.

 

 