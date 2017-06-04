It was not exactly like going business-casual, but it was certainly a sign of these less-formal times: The Washington National Opera this year switched up its annual Opera Ball — an evening of private dinners at embassies around town followed by dancing late into the night — replacing it with an Opera Gala, a more straightforward fundraising event that takes the WNO back to its roots: music.
The program’s theme Saturday night was “trading voices,” a genre-bending gambit in which big-name opera singers performed popular songs and pop singers tackled opera arias in the Kennedy Center Opera House.
A quick happy hour on the flower-bedecked Kennedy Center Terrace kicked off the evening, which honored outgoing WNO Board Chairman Jacqueline Badger Mars for her six-year tenure. Then it was into the seats for performances by Leslie Odom Jr., Cynthia Erivo, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Jordan Donica, Renée Fleming, D.C. opera stars Denyce Graves and Soloman Howard, and the WNO Opera Orchestra and Chorus.
The VIP crowd included Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, Sen. Patrick J. Leahy (D-Vt.), Kennedy Center Chairman David Rubenstein, Jane and Calvin Cafritz, and philanthropist Adrienne Arsht.
Looks as if the switcheroo paid off. The event raised more than $2.3 million for WNO programs (more than double the fundraising totals in the past three years).