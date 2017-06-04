

John Green, Washington National Opera Artistic Director Francesca Zambello and Adrienne Arsht chat at the WNO Gala at the Kennedy Center on June 3. (Erin Schaff for The Washington Post)

It was not exactly like going business-casual, but it was certainly a sign of these less-formal times: The Washington National Opera this year switched up its annual Opera Ball — an evening of private dinners at embassies around town followed by dancing late into the night — replacing it with an Opera Gala, a more straightforward fundraising event that takes the WNO back to its roots: music.

The program’s theme Saturday night was “trading voices,” a genre-bending gambit in which big-name opera singers performed popular songs and pop singers tackled opera arias in the Kennedy Center Opera House.

A quick happy hour on the flower-bedecked Kennedy Center Terrace kicked off the evening, which honored outgoing WNO Board Chairman Jacqueline Badger Mars for her six-year tenure. Then it was into the seats for performances by Leslie Odom Jr., Cynthia Erivo, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Jordan Donica, Renée Fleming, D.C. opera stars Denyce Graves and Soloman Howard, and the WNO Opera Orchestra and Chorus.

The VIP crowd included Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, Sen. Patrick J. Leahy (D-Vt.), Kennedy Center Chairman David Rubenstein, Jane and Calvin Cafritz, and philanthropist Adrienne Arsht.

Looks as if the switcheroo paid off. The event raised more than $2.3 million for WNO programs (more than double the fundraising totals in the past three years).



John and Antonia Gore at the Washington National Opera Gala at the Kennedy Center. (Erin Schaff for The Washington Post)



A string quartet serenaded guests. (Erin Schaff for The Washington Post)



(Erin Schaff for The Washington Post)



Candy Carson and Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson. (Erin Schaff for The Washington Post)



Soloman Howard and Brian Stokes Mitchell greet each other backstage. (Erin Schaff for The Washington Post)



Opera singer Denyce Graves walks onstage. (Erin Schaff for The Washington Post)



Marcelle and Sen. Patrick J. Leahy (D-Vt.). (Erin Schaff for The Washington Post)



Outgoing WNO Board Chairman Jacqueline Badger Mars talks with guests. (Erin Schaff for The Washington Post)



Kennedy Center President Deborah Rutter and Chairman David Rubenstein. (Erin Schaff for The Washington Post)



Performers Soloman Howard, Cynthia Erivo and Jordan Donica backstage. (Erin Schaff for The Washington Post)