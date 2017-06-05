

(Photo courtesy of CNN)

Hitched: CNN justice correspondent Pamela Brown wed Washington-based consultant Adam Wright on Saturday at a ceremony at the bride’s childhood home in Lexington, Ky.

Brown, 33, whose father, John Brown Jr., was governor of the Bluegrass State, lived at the Cave Hill estate as a girl. The property has since changed hands, but she made it the site of her open-air nuptials to longtime boyfriend Wright, 36. Plenty of home-state pride was on display, including a bourbon tasting and the famous Kentucky Derby bugler sounding the “call to post” (translation: folks, the main event’s about to start!).

While the backdrop was all-Kentucky-all-the-time, the VIP crowd included plenty of imports, including CNN execs Jeff Zucker, Amy Entelis and Virginia Moseley, along with her husband, former deputy secretary of state Tom Nides. Also spotted: CNN correspondent Dana Bash and her boyfriend, actor Spencer Garrett; chief political analyst Gloria Borger and her husband, Lance Morgan; Washington Post columnist Sally Quinn; and TV/film producer Jerry Bruckheimer —and Phyllis George (Pamela’s mom), a former Miss America and former first lady of Kentucky.