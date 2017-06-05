

Actor Alec Baldwin in New York on April 4, 2017. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File)

First, Lena Dunham tweeted a home video on Thursday morning rallying support for New Jersey Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jim Johnson. Then Alec Baldwin helped the New Jersey Democrats raise $5.1 million at an event in Collingswood on Thursday night. The “Girls” creator’s and Trump impersonator’s involvement in the state election would seem to be random. Both Dunham and Baldwin hail from New York, not the Garden State, and though state elections are important, they don’t tend to elicit much celeb attention. So what’s with the sudden star-studded activism?

[Lena Dunham is back stumping for politicians]

In her video, Dunham explained that she often visited New Jersey attractions while growing up and feels it’s important to support neighboring states, and that Johnson is the best man for the job. Baldwin’s connection is a little more opaque, however.

Thanks @lenadunham (and Rico!) for the endorsement in your PJs and helping us get out the vote. RT if you're voting for Jim on June 6th! pic.twitter.com/3QYZjkEJ4K — Jim Johnson (@jimjohnsonnj) June 1, 2017

Politico hinted that Baldwin’s headlining gig at the event hosted by New Jersey’s biggest super PAC, General Majority, could be explained by the fact that his college friend, Camden County Freeholder Jeff Nash, was the night’s honoree.

Nash was involved in student government with Baldwin at George Washington University and said in a phone interview that the two still see each other on occasion.

“We’ve remained in contact over the years,” Nash explained, although he said that Baldwin’s presence at the New Jersey fundraiser probably had more to do with the star’s desire to become more involved in politics than with their friendship. “I don’t know if I was the impetus or a facilitator,” Nash said. “He wanted to get engaged in Democratic politics and I offered a vehicle for him to do that in New Jersey.”

Nash said he’s unsure whether the actor will continue to stump for Dems in New Jersey or in Virginia, the only other state holding gubernatorial elections in 2017.