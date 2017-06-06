

Former FBI director James B. Comey is sworn in before testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee. (Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images)

Forget summer blockbuster movies — the biggest show in town Thursday will be the testimony before a Senate committee of former FBI director James B. Comey.

For proof, see the handful of Washington bars opening early and/or offering specials in honor of the potentially fireworks-laden event. (Also, what does it say about our collective mood that we need cocktails to get through it? Okay, drink every time anyone says “Putin”!)

Shaw’s Tavern is opening at 9:30 a.m., in time for pregaming before the Senate Intel Committee convenes at 10 a.m., for what it’s calling the “Comey Hearing Covfefe,” borrowing the term from President Trump’s cryptic tweet. All five of the bar’s TVs will be airing the main event, and vodkas are five bucks (morning, sunshine!).

Duffy’s Irish Pub on Vermont Avenue NW is usually a draw for Washington Nationals fans, but Thursday, the 15 screens will be on C-SPAN, not ESPN. The contents of the featured “Covfefe Cocktail” is as murky as the White House’s Russia controversy: the hangout promises it’s “like drinking the Kool Aid but only a small group of people know what’s in it.” The “small group of people” reference comes from White House press secretary Sean Spicer’s explanation of said Trump tweet.

Duffy's getting in on the Comey watch party action pic.twitter.com/HvDT35YMHR — Tierney Sneed (@Tierney_Megan) June 6, 2017

The Partisan, aptly named, is opening an hour early, at 10 a.m., for customers looking for a perch downtown to watch in a meat-and-booze haze. Breakfast sandwiches will come from the adjoining Red Apron butchery, and two cocktail specials, “The Last Word” and “Drop the Bomb,” are on-theme.

So when the committee chairman says “raise your right hand,” you can at least have something cold in it.