

Retired Sportscaster Tim Brant just listed his Potomac home. (BTW Images, Alexandria, Va.)

Tim Brant just listed his Potomac home, which he’s owned for a decade with wife Janet, for $1.4 million.

The 68-year-old former Redskins player and national sportscaster said he’s not fleeing the D.C. area, however.

“We’re moving over to Chevy Chase,” he explained by phone while furniture shopping for his new digs. “We bought a condo, so we’re just really downsizing.”

After their four children moved out and he retired from ABC Sports and then later from Channel 7 in Washington where he was vice president, the couple decided to make things more convenient for retirement. Of the home, Brant said, “It’s special but you’ve got to move on. It’s just the two of us in this big house so this [the condo] will be perfect for us.”

The 4,100-square-foot abode, listed by Christy Bakaly of Wydler Brothers Real Estate, spans four stories and boasts four bedrooms, three full baths, two half baths, an elevator and a movie theater.



The home features a media room. (BTW Images, Alexandria, VA)



The Brants are downsizing to a condo. (BTW Images, Alexandria, VA)



The Brants owned the home for a decade. (BTW Images, Alexandria, VA)



The home spans 4,100 sqft. (BTW Images, Alexandria, VA)