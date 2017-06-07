More casting news and a new title for the Steven Spielberg-directed movie about The Washington Post’s decision to publish the Pentagon Papers.
Joining Tom Hanks (who’s playing Post Executive Editor Ben Bradlee) and Meryl Streep (who is playing publisher Katharine Graham) are Sarah Paulson of “American Horror Story,” Matthew Rhys of “The Americans,” Bradley Whitford of “The West Wing,” Alison Brie of “Mad Men” and Bob Odenkirk of “Better Call Saul,” per the Hollywood Reporter.
Filming is underway on the project, the title of which is now “The Papers,” instead of “The Post.” Its limited-release date Dec. 22 (Oh, hello, Oscar season!).