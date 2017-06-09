

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser reads a proclamation declaring today “Tommy Jacomo Day” at Jacomo’s retirement dinner at The Palm restaurant in Washington, D.C., on June 8, 2017. Jacomo was the executive director of The Palm, a popular dining spot for Washington power brokers for 45 years. (Photo by Erin Schaff for The Washington Post)

The days of bipartisan dealings over long dinners and drinks are over, but Washington’s top power brokers came together to revive the tradition — for at least one night — to honor Tommy Jacomo, the longtime executive director of The Palm restaurant, who is retiring after 45 years.

Guests included Kellyanne Conway, CNN’s Wolf Blitzer, Democratic strategist James Carville and conservative political consultant Mary Matalin, and quick appearances by Mayor Muriel Bowser (with a plaque proclaiming “Tommy Jacomo Day”) and Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, who quipped, “I wouldn’t be governor but for Tommy.”

The restaurant was filled with 100 of Tommy’s favorite longtime diners, who all had their stories of how Tommy had touched their lives. It was an evening full of nostalgia for a different time, as Carville noted. “When people say what’s wrong with Washington today, I say we don’t have enough of Tommy Jacomo,” he said, “and in a weird way, that’s something we’ll never recapture, but it was a golden moment.”



Democratic strategist James Carville shares a few memories. (Photo by Erin Schaff for The Washington Post)



The entrance to The Palm restaurant adorned with a red carpet and balloons. (Photo by Erin Schaff for The Washington Post)



Kellyanne Conway talks with Tommy Jacomo. (Photo by Erin Schaff for The Washington Post)



Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe greets guests. (Photo by Erin Schaff for The Washington Post)



CNN’s Wolf Blitzer shares a few memories. (Photo by Erin Schaff for The Washington Post)



Sandy and Wally Ganzi Jr., co-owner of The Palm, at Tommy Jacomo’s retirement dinner. (Photo by Erin Schaff for The Washington Post)



Ray Jacomo and Paul Berry talk with a friend. (Photo by Erin Schaff for The Washington Post)