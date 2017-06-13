

Oprah Winfrey is not running for office. (Danny Moloshok/Reuters)

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson for president? Maybe. Kanye West? Suuure, why not?

But one celebrity who is definitely, certainly not going to be on a ballot: Oprah Winfrey.

The media mogul swatted down whatever talk there had ever been about her someday, possibly going into politics with the kind of definitive answer few people (paging Chelsea Clinton!) can manage. “I will never run for public office,” she said on a Hollywood Reporter podcast, when asked if she’d face off against President Trump in 2020 even if she was the only person who could beat him.

Winfrey had previously said “no way” to a political bid, but the Oprah-mentum machine started up again back in March, when the former talk show host got a little flirty with the idea. In an interview with billionaire/philanthropist David Rubenstein, she said she was rethinking her past stance. “I thought, ‘Oh gee, I don’t have the experience, I don’t know enough,’ ” she said. “And now I’m thinking, ‘Oh.’ ”

Looks like that “oh” has turned into an “oh, no thanks.”