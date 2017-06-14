It’s President Trump’s 71st birthday, and the equivalent of birthday cards for the commander in chief are trickling in.
In India, activists from the right-wing organization Hindu Sena celebrated with cake and a giant poster of Trump’s face. The group calls Trump the “saviour of humanity.”
Trump’s children, of course, remembered dear old Dad. First daughter/White House adviser Ivanka Trump marked the day with a throwback photo:
Donald Jr. shared a pic of his own kids with the birthday guy:
Happy birthday grandpa. We love you. #happybirthday pic.twitter.com/FbrY8dDPaW
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 14, 2017
Eric Trump can’t wait to party:
Happy Birthday dad! Can't wait to celebrate tonight! @realDonaldTrump #MakeAmericaGreatAgain pic.twitter.com/rDwvvhVvcd
— Eric Trump (@EricTrump) June 14, 2017
Trump’s friends at “Fox and Friends” made him a special card:
Happy birthday to @POTUS! pic.twitter.com/qoDhA1L7Pc
— FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) June 14, 2017
And MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough hopes the prez finds “inner peace” along with those candles:
Happy Birthday to the President. I sincerely hope Donald Trump finds an inner peace and focus that will make his life and America better.
— Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) June 14, 2017