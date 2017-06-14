

Indian activists from the Hindu right-wing organization Hindu Sena celebrated with cake. (Rajat Gupta/European Pressphoto Agency)

It’s President Trump’s 71st birthday, and the equivalent of birthday cards for the commander in chief are trickling in.

In India, activists from the right-wing organization Hindu Sena celebrated with cake and a giant poster of Trump’s face. The group calls Trump the “saviour of humanity.”

Trump’s children, of course, remembered dear old Dad. First daughter/White House adviser Ivanka Trump marked the day with a throwback photo:

Happy Birthday to my incredible father @realdonaldtrump. I hope that the year to come is your best yet! #HappyBirthday #POTUS A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Jun 14, 2017 at 5:08am PDT

Donald Jr. shared a pic of his own kids with the birthday guy:

Eric Trump can’t wait to party:

Trump’s friends at “Fox and Friends” made him a special card:

And MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough hopes the prez finds “inner peace” along with those candles: