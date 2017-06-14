

Ryan Phillippe testified before a Senate committee on Wednesday. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Maui Film Festival)

Cause: Expanding programs supporting people who act as caregivers for their family members who are wounded military veterans.

Celeb: Actor Ryan Phillippe, best known for his role as “everyone’s 1990s crush” and “Reese Witherspoon’s ex,” who now plays a veteran military sniper (see! he knows what he’s talking about!) on the USA network series “Shooter.” Phillippe actually does have real-life perspective on the issue — he comes from a military family — and he’s an ambassador for former senator Elizabeth Dole’s foundation devoted to the issue.

Scene: A packed hearing before the Senate Special Committee on Aging in the Dirksen Senate Office Building, where Phillippe was greeted with slightly less fanfare than his fellow witness, Dole (hey, it’s the Senate). Capitol Hill, of course, was still reeling from the shooting earlier in the day in which a gunman opened fire on a congressional baseball practice, but the panel took a show-must-go-on attitude. The actor, 42, looked like a humbled newbie staffer, with his sandy, scruffy beard and the button under his tie undone.

Soundbite: Phillippe threw his support behind legislation to boost funding and support services for caregivers, who he said often shoulder their burdens alone. “It’s on all of us to fix that,” he said. “We owe military caregivers purposeful action and lifelong support.”