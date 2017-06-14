

Melania Trump in a Dolce & Gabbana jacket. (Domenico Stinellis/AP)

How do you say “take that, haters!” in Italian?

Luxury designer label Dolce & Gabbana is poking fun at critics who have blasted the company for dressing first lady Melania Trump, giving them the brushoff in the most fashiony way ever: by launching a pricey T-shirt. For $245, mere mortals can buy a shirt emblazoned with “#BOYCOTT DOLCE & GABBANA” and a heart, a mock call to boycott the line, presumably because unlike many designers, Stefano Gabbana has been vocally proud when Trump has worn his clothing.

When Trump sported a $51,000 Dolce jacket festooned with silk flowers in Sicily last month, critics pounced — but Gabbana responded with a swooning, emoji-laden Instagram post. When she wore the label’s white tank top, along with a pair of wide-legged trousers, for her move-in day at the White House on Sunday, he was, again, all hearts on social media. “THANK YOU,” he posted alongside a picture of FLOTUS, who he described as a “#DGWoman.”

@flotus ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #DGWoman ❤️❤️❤️ THANK YOU 🇺🇸🇮🇹 A post shared by stefanogabbana (@stefanogabbana) on Jun 12, 2017 at 1:58pm PDT

Such enthusiasm is a contrast to many other designers, including Sophie Theallet, Marc Jacobs and Derek Lam, who have publicly stated that they won’t dress the former fashion model because of her husband’s divisive politics.

On its website, Dolce & Gabbana promoted the protest T-shirt with a video depicting what looks like a street protest of the company (albeit a super-fashionable one) in which protesters wearing the shirts chant “boy-cott, boy-cott!” over and over, as security guards look on warily and news crews conduct interviews.