

Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) and Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn (R-Tex.) (Photo courtesy of Sen. Isakson’s office)

Bipartisan socializing is having a moment on Capitol Hill.

Normally, Washington’s party-line divide extends from politics to policy to actual partying, with Democrats tending to mix with Democrats, Republicans with Republicans, and the twain rarely meeting. But when a man opened fire Wednesday morning at a baseball practice for members of the Republican team preparing for a charity game against the Democrats, things quickly changed. The tragedy, which left House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) and four others wounded, prompted across-the-aisle outreach.

The baseball game — one of the remaining bulwarks of bipartisanship on Capitol Hill — quickly became the focus of efforts to promote interparty mingling. On Wednesday night, members of the Democratic baseball team invited their GOP opponents to break bread at the Democratic Club, ground that few Republicans have ever trod. When Rep. Mike Doyle (Pa.), the manager of the Democratic team, made the invite, GOP manager Rep. Joe Barton (Tex.) quipped that he planned to order the most expensive steak on the menu. “I’m going to bring my food taster, but we will be there,” Barton joked.

And two Pennsylvania lawmakers, Democrat Dwight Evans and Republican Brian Fitzpatrick, called for an end to the usual seating at the game, where cheering sections for each team are distinct. The pair suggested that lawmakers not playing in the game buddy up with a colleague of the opposite party, a gambit like the one Congress employed for a while for seating at the State of the Union address. “At times like this, Americans must know that regardless of party affiliation or political ideology, we stand united in love of country and commitment to service,” they said in a statement.

And in another sign that the parties might be able to work together, on Thursday, Republican and Democratic senators combined their efforts to put a serious dent in the some 400 pounds of barbecued pork, ribs and brisket that Sen. Johnny Isakson (R-Ga.) served at an annual bipartisan lunch. Isakson some years ago decided to invite Democratic colleagues to the usual Republican-only Thursday lunch, and imported some home-state grub to feed the crowd.

This year, Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn (R-Tex.), and his Democratic counterpart, Sen. Richard J. Durbin (Ill.), sat at the same table.

Isakson’s spokeswoman Amanda Maddox said her boss was pleased that this year’s event — attended by 78 senators and 200 staffers of both parties, plus Capitol Police and military liaisons — came when it did. “He came in this morning and said, ‘You know, the timing really worked out. … We needed this,’ ” she said.

The opportunities for socializing will continue next week — the White House has invited lawmakers of both parties to the executive mansion on June 22 for the annual congressional picnic.



Senators Cory Gardner (R-Colo.) and Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) (Photo courtesy of Sen. Isakson’s office)



Senators Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.), Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) and Al Franken (D-Minn.) pose with staff of Sam’s BBQ1. (Photo courtesy of Sen. Isakson’s office)