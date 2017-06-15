Actress Diane Guerrero joined members of Congress in front of the Capitol building on June 15. (Emily Heil/The Washington Post)

Cause: Establishing a Smithsonian museum devoted to Latino history and culture.

Celeb: Diane Guerrero, the actress most famous for roles as a tough inmate on Netflix’s “Orange Is the New Black” and a straight-talking bestie in the CW’s “Jane the Virgin.” Off-screen, she’s trying on the role of immigration activist — in a memoir last year, she revealed that her mother, father and brother were deported to Colombia when she was a teen.

Scene: A news conference in front of the Capitol, where a bipartisan handful of lawmakers sweated cheerily as they prepared to introduce legislation that will begin the process of finding a spot for the museum-in-waiting. The group included Sen. Robert Menendez (D-N.J.) and Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (R-Fla.), whom museum boosters called the “padrino” and “madrina” (that’s godfather and godmother to the gringos) of the campaign.

Sound bite: Guerrero described joining the push for a Latino museum as something that came from conversations with friends over coffee. “We’re actually really angry — we’re like, ‘Where’s the Latino museum? Where’s our history? Where can we go with our families to learn about our history?’ ” She likened the planned museum to the recently opened National Museum of African American History and Culture (still such a hot ticket that the actress beseeched the lawmakers, “Can anyone hook me up?”).

“Our stories are intertwined in the history of our country,” she said.