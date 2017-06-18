

Caitlyn Jenner spoke at an event for college Republicans. (Brian Snyder/Reuters)

While members of Congress have called for bipartisanship following the shooting last week when a gunman opened fire on a GOP congressional baseball practice, at least some people are going political — including Caitlyn Jenner.

The reality TV star’s Republican leanings were on full display during a talk she gave Friday at the College Republican National Committee’s convention, according to a video posted on the College Republican Federation of Virginia’s Facebook page.

Jenner got laughs and applause from the crowd for her quip about the shooter, who was identified as a supporter of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). “Fortunately, the guy was a really bad shot — liberals can’t even shoot straight,” she said.

Jenner expressed sympathy for the victims, including Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.), whose condition was upgraded from “critical” to “serious” Saturday at a Washington hospital. “First of all, nobody deserves what happened out there,” Jenner said. “There’s no justification. There are crazy people in the world. We have to minimize that type of stuff.”