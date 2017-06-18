

Bob and Elizabeth Dole cuddle their canines. (April Greer/For The Washington Post)

Attendees of the Humane Rescue Alliance’s annual Bark Ball turned out on Saturday night at the Washington Hilton in their black-tie best — and that’s including the four-legged guests, some of whom sported natty ties and glamorous pearls.

VIPs of the human variety included former senators Bob and Elizabeth Dole, and animal activist and wife of Nationals ace pitcher Max Scherzer, Erica May-Scherzer. But the most in-demand partygoer might have been Cyrus, a 10-year-old Newfoundland dog, who proved that drooling at a fancy gala only helps make you a crowd favorite.

Belly rubs and canine treats weren’t the only perks of the evening, though — it raised more than $700,000 for the organization, which operates pet-adoption centers and advocates for animals.



Animal adoption advocate Erica May-Scherzer, left, with Humane Rescue Alliance chief executive and president Lisa LaFontaine. (April Greer/For The Washington Post)



Natalie Boteet, of D.C., holds Penelope, 2, a Boston terrier. The two wore matching sets of pearls. (April Greer/For The Washington Post)



Doug Church, left, and Darren Silvis flank their regal and highly social canine, Lincoln. (April Greer/For The Washington Post)



Bark Ball veteran Sanjay Nayar accompanies his Newfoundland, Cyrus, who was a crowd favorite. (April Greer/For The Washington Post)



This two-year-old boxer pup made his debut on the runway. (April Greer/For The Washington Post)



Thousands of humans accompanied their canines in the ballroom. (April Greer/For The Washington Post)



David Wye rubs the belly of terrier mix Patrick during dinner. (April Greer/For The Washington Post)



Susan and Monica Yashinskie cradle Zoe, a terrier mix and known “treat snob.” (April Greer/For The Washington Post)