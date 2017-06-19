

President Trump walks with first lady Melania Trump and their son, Barron Trump, upon arriving at the White House on June 18, from Camp David in Maryland. (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)

President Trump and Camp David, the presidential retreat in the Maryland mountains, didn’t seem like a great fit.

Camp David has been described as “rustic,” and Trump notoriously loves glitz. It has only a small golf green, while Trump loves to play top courses (those bearing his name, of course).

But the Trump family’s first foray to the woodsy compound went well, according to the first couple. POTUS’s tweet read like an online hotel review, noting that the “military runs it so well.”

Camp David is a very special place. An honor to have spent the weekend there. Military runs it so well and are so proud of what they do! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2017

And Melania Trump shared a picture of the leafy environs, declaring it “beautiful.”

One of her hashtags, though, caught our eye. She captioned the snapshot with “#sport,” an apparent reference to what the Trump family got up to over the Father’s Day weekend sojourn. Just what “sport” did they engage in? Camp David has plenty of options, from badminton to archery to bowling.

[Whither Camp David? President Trump seems to prefer Mar-a-Lago for weekend getaways.]

And it remains to be seen how often they return. The Trumps’ visit came later in his presidency than any of the past three commanders in chief, and the family clearly prefers to get away to their Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla. But they’ll have to rack up the stays if they want to keep up with the track records that the Reagans left (they spent 517 days there) or the George W. Bushes (487). The Obamas visited less frequently, spending only 93 days at Camp David.

But so far, it seems the Trumps are, improbably, happy campers.