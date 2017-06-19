

Former first lady Michelle Obama (C) and her friends work out — and vacation — together. EPA/FABIO DI PIETRO

Michelle Obama is spending her post-White House days working on her upcoming book — and she’s also working it. The former FLOTUS posted a series of Instagram pics on Monday of herself working out alongside some of her besties.

In what looks like an en plein air boot-camp session on a football field, Obama is seen baring her famously impressive arms while holding a plank pose. Also on the menu: lunges, leg raises and sweat — the ladies came equipped with towels for wiping their brows. Obama captioned the photo series with a sweet tribute to fitness and friends, noting that she was continuing a tradition of working out in boot-camp sessions with her pals that began while she was in the White House.

“My girlfriends have been there for me through all kinds of life transitions over the years — including a pretty big one recently! — and we’ve done our best to stay healthy together,” she wrote. “Whether it’s a bootcamp or a walk around the neighborhood, I hope you and your crew can find some time this summer to be healthy together.

The fitness posse included Sharon Malone, a well-known OBGYN and the wife of former attorney general Eric H. Holder Jr.; and Obama’s former aide, University of Chicago exec Susan Sher; and a friend who appeared to be poet and Colombia University professor Elizabeth Alexander. The group looked to be led by Obama’s longtime trainer, Cornell McClellan.

The squad isn’t just for grueling workouts, though: Malone and Alexander were among the pals she was spotted with on an Italian vacation last month.