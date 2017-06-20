

AOL co-founder Steve Case is selling his home, the Merrywood estate. (Photo courtesy of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty)

AOL co-founder Steve Case and his wife, Jean, put their estate on the market last week. With an asking price of a whopping $49.5 million, the Merrywood estate is the most expensive current listing in the DMV area, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The circa-1919 Georgian-style McLean estate, nestled on the banks of the Potomac River, is known as the childhood home of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis. Other notable names have owned Merrywood, including journalist Nancy Dickerson and her first husband, C. Wyatt Dickerson.

In a press statement released by Sotheby’s International Realty, the Cases said that as empty nesters who need to travel for their current positions (Steve as Revolution LLC chairman and chief executive and Jean as chief executive of the Case Foundation and chairman of the National Geographic Society), they no longer need the estate. They also own a farm in Virginia and an apartment in the District, according to the statement.

Among the elaborate touches in the 23,000 square-foot home are an exercise studio, indoor and outdoor pools and a lighted tennis court, in addition to nine bedrooms, 11 bathrooms and two half-baths, according to the listing. Beatrix Farrand, who designed the gardens at the White House and Dumbarton Oaks, created the landscaping, according to Curbed DC.



Merrywood is Jackie Kennedy’s childhood home. (Photo courtesy of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty)



The home is listed for $49.5 million. (Photo courtesy of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty)



The estate has nine bedrooms. (Photo courtesy of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty)



The landscaping was designed by Beatrix Ferrand, the same architect behind the gardens at Dumbarton Oaks and the White House. (Photo courtesy of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty)