

U2’s Bono performs at FedEx Field. (Kyle Gustafson for The Washington Post)

Hey, isn’t that … House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi, getting a shout out from Bono during the U2 show Tuesday night at FedEx Field?

Just as the California Dem was getting blamed for being a drag on the Democratic candidate in Georgia’s special election, Pelosi was enjoying the show from the stands. Sporting a light blue linen pantsuit and a blue sweater, Pelosi could have been just any (albeit well-dressed) “Joshua Tree” fan — but the U2 lead singer called her out, praising her for “resisting and persisting” (he’s a poet, you know) before the song “Ultraviolet,” whose chorus includes the phrase “light my way.”

The famously sunglassed singer also acknowledged Kay Grainger (R-Tex.), and began the evening with an acknowledgment of the shooting in Alexandria last week, when a gunman opened fire on a congressional baseball practice. Bono said he was “so grateful” that Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.) “and his comrades made it through.”

Bono is no stranger to politics, both on and offstage, and is pals with plenty of U.S. lawmakers, including Pelosi, former president Barack Obama, and former president George W. Bush, whom he recently visited on Bush’s ranch in Crawford, Tex., during the western swing of U2’s tour.

Also spotted at the show: NIH Director Francis Collins, who had posted about meeting (and apparently jamming on guitars with) U2 guitarist The Edge the day before, where the pair talked about cancer research.