The day after paying tribute to Rep. Steve Scalise in front of thousands of fans, U2 frontman Bono visited Capitol Hill to share his good wishes for the Louisiana Republican, who was wounded in the shooting last week at a congressional baseball practice.

Bono, looking rock-star formal in a black blazer and shades, met with staffers for Scalise — who remains in the hospital, though doctors say his condition is continuing to improve — and signed a get-well card for the congressman and for the Capitol Police officers injured in the shooting.

Bono met with #TeamScalise staff today, and signed get-well-soon cards for Steve and Capitol Police. pic.twitter.com/ypHTT1bK5q — Rep. Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) June 21, 2017

U2 played a concert at FedEx Field on Wednesday night, during which the singer said he was “so grateful” that Scalise “and his comrades made it through.”