Hey, isn’t that … a power-dining table at the Palm on Wednesday night that included Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), author Kitty Kelly, Rep. Rosa L. DeLauro (D-Conn.) and husband Stanley Greenberg, and radio host Bill Press?
The VIPs have something in common other than progressive politics — they’re all writers with books either on the shelves or in the works, and the confab was hosted by St. Martin’s Press publisher Thomas Dunne and editor Stephen Power. Along with wine and steaks, there was plenty of literary chatter, we’re told — along with chewing over the Georgia special election.