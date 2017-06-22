

Alyssa Milano wants no part of a group hug involving Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.). (Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM )

It’s well documented that Sen. Ted Cruz isn’t well liked by his colleagues, and now the Texas Republican is being excluded from another group of would-be pals.

Actress Alyssa Milano on Thursday tweeted a consoling message for fellow supporters of Democratic congressional wannabe Jon Ossoff, who lost his special election the day before. “GROUPHUG,” she wrote. “get in.”

Smart aleck Cruz apparently couldn’t resist the bait and retorted with a mock-sincere message. “We all need a hug!” he wrote back, accompanied by a winky-face emoji (yes, folks, it’s 2017 and we have a U.S. senator tweeting emoji to a “Who’s the Boss?” star).

But Milano wasn’t having it.

“Not you @tedcruz,” she responded, adding a winking cartoon face of her own. “You’re not invited.”