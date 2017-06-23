Senator Al Franken on May 31, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Hey isn’t that… Democratic Minnesota Senator Al Franken, taking in Thursday night’s Dead & Company show in Bristow, Va., from stage right?

Jiffy Luve Live concertgoers spotted the hip senator (hello, he was on “Saturday Night Live”) and known Deadhead busting out some moves onstage while the band — consisting of former Grateful Dead members Bob Weir,  Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann, along with John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti — jammed .

The band later posted a backstage selfie with Franken, confirming that it was, in fact, the “giant of the Senate.”

It appears that Weir and Hart paid Franken a visit on his home turf first.

Visiting the "Giant of the Senate."

A post shared by Mickey Hart (@mickeyhart) on

Franken and the Dead have a longstanding bromance, dating back to the band’s 1980s appearance on SNL. He recently spent a day hosting SiriusXM’s Grateful Dead Channel. Keep rocking, Al.