

Senator Al Franken on May 31, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Hey isn’t that… Democratic Minnesota Senator Al Franken, taking in Thursday night’s Dead & Company show in Bristow, Va., from stage right?

Jiffy Luve Live concertgoers spotted the hip senator (hello, he was on “Saturday Night Live”) and known Deadhead busting out some moves onstage while the band — consisting of former Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann, along with John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti — jammed .

hypervocal: Sen. Franken spotted onstage at Grateful Dead concert https://t.co/jfvFbF26Kg pic.twitter.com/t0Ripjz1kB — Chris A. Wallace (@mitrasites2016) June 23, 2017

.@alfranken I'm pretty sure this is you at @deadandcompany. Enjoy Althea? Get me backstage? pic.twitter.com/lJ42bkhygh — Scott Walzak (@ScottWalzak) June 23, 2017

The band later posted a backstage selfie with Franken, confirming that it was, in fact, the “giant of the Senate.”

Set break hang in Bristow with Senator @alfranken ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/z7qrg8omKF — Dead & Company (@deadandcompany) June 23, 2017

It appears that Weir and Hart paid Franken a visit on his home turf first.

Visiting the "Giant of the Senate." A post shared by Mickey Hart (@mickeyhart) on Jun 21, 2017 at 8:37pm PDT

Franken and the Dead have a longstanding bromance, dating back to the band’s 1980s appearance on SNL. He recently spent a day hosting SiriusXM’s Grateful Dead Channel. Keep rocking, Al.