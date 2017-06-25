

Marc Cipullo, left, and Septime Webre were married on Saturday. (Tony Powell)

While official Washington was all crooked pinkies at the wedding of Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin on Saturday night, a far funkier crowd was tearing up the dance floor at the celebration for former Washington Ballet artistic director Septime Webre and his partner, Marc Cipullo, who wed at Halcyon House.

The couple married in an intimate ceremony, officiated by city council member Jack Evans, followed by a small dinner with family and close friends — and after that, things really got loose. More guests descended on the Georgetown mansion for pie and dancing, with a DJ spinning tunes for a rowdy dance floor (even later, the after-after party continued into the wee hours at nearby club L2).

The grooms’ pick for their inaugural turn? A sweet rendition of “You’re The Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me.”

The crowd included dancers and prominent arts patrons such as Peggy Cooper Cafritz, Mary Haft and Victor Shargai.

Cipullo, 48, was the director of special projects at Washington-based investment firm South Florida Federal Partners. Webre, 55, who stepped down from helming the Washington Ballet after 17 years, recently announced that he’s heading to Hong Kong, where he will be the artistic director of the Hong Kong Ballet.

So the evening had a bit of a feeling of a farewell party as well, though Webre will keep a (pointed) toe in Washington — he plans to continue his current role as the artistic director of Halcyon’s stage series.