

Vice President Mike Pence officiates at the wedding of Louise Linton and Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin at the Andrew Mellon Auditorium in Washington on Saturday. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for LS)

Knot, tied in style: Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and actress/producer Louise Linton wed on Saturday night at the Andrew Mellon Auditorium.

The nuptials had a few flourishes beyond your typical rich-people-wedding drill — Vice President Mike Pence officiated, while guests included President Trump and his wife, Melania, and first daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband and fellow White House adviser, Jared Kushner.

[The best quotes from Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin’s fiancee on her jaw-dropping jewels]

The bride, 36, wore a full-skirted gown befitting a princess (albeit one who likes a plunging-nearly-to-the-navel neckline) and heaps of diamonds. It’s the third marriage for Mnuchin, 54, a former Goldman Sachs exec, and the second for the Scottish-born Linton, whose acting credits include a 2009 episode of “Cold Case” and the 2016 horror movie “Cabin Fever.”

Other VIP guests included Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and his wife, Hilary Geary Ross, Secretary of Veteran Affairs David Shulkin, White House press secretary Sean Spicer and his wife, Rebecca Miller, and HUD Secretary Ben Carson.



First lady Melania Trump, President Trump, Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin, Louise Linton, Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen Pence, pose together at the wedding. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for LS)



Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, center, arrives at the Andrew Mellon Auditorium for the Mnuchin-Linton wedding. (AP/Cliff Owen)