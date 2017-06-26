

Former president Barack Obama, left, his wife Michelle, at his side, and daughter Sasha, right, raft on the Ayung River in Badung, Bali, Indonesia, on June 26. (AP)

When former president Barack Obama decided to remain in Washington after his administration ended to allow his younger daughter to finish high school, he made it clear he wasn’t interested in running some sort of shadow White House from the confines of his Kalorama house.

One way to make sure that doesn’t happen? Take nonstop vacations!

The Obamas are currently in Bali, where the latest paparazzi snaps show them white-water rafting on a relatively rare family vacation with both daughters, Sasha and Malia, in tow. According to the Jakarta Post, the family has visited the Agung Rai Museum of Art, the Jatiluwih rice terraces and the Ayung River on their planned five-day island stay. (They’re also reportedly staying at the Four Seasons, so high thread-count sheets are assured.)

The family reportedly will wind up in Jakarta, where the ex-POTUS lived as a boy.

To recap, the globe-trotting former prez and his wife have given their passports and luggage quite a workout since February, when they left the gates of 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. behind. Destinations have included Palm Springs, the Caribbean, Guam and Hawaii, where the former president went solo and golfed with some friends. They’ve chilled on a yacht with Oprah Winfrey, Tom Hanks and Bruce Springsteen. They’ve strolled through Tuscan villages.

They’re both working on books, which is one way to while away those waits on the tarmac.