

Will Ferrell thinks Trump missed out. (Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)

Will Ferrell, who clearly knows something about comedic take-downs, thinks that President Trump missed a big opening by not attending the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner this year.

The former “SNL”-er said he wanted to tell Trump, who many people think ducked the dinner because he couldn’t stand to be roasted, per the dinner’s traditions, that the humor flows both ways. “ ‘Do you realize that at that dinner you get to make fun of people too? They’ll make fun of you, but you get to punch back,’ ” he imagined telling Trump in an interview with the New York Times.

But in Trump’s case, his “thin skin” was too much to overcome. “I think it hurts so much so even the allure of getting to punch back isn’t enough,” Ferrell said.

That’s in comparison to former president George W. Bush, whom Ferrell famously portrayed. Bush “loved” his impersonation, Ferrell says.

And the comedian revealed a SNL sketch he cooked up with “The House” co-star and former SNL alum Amy Poehler, poking fun at the recent Cabinet meeting in which the president’s top aides took turns lauding the commander-in-chief: “It would be fun to do a sketch where you have a bunch of empty chairs, but Trump doesn’t notice, and I’m the one guy who pops from chair to chair, maybe with different wigs, and keeps complimenting him.” Sketch writers, take note.