

Alec Baldwin as President Trump in the opening sketch of “Saturday Night Live” in New York. (Will Heath/NBC via AP)

He’s getting another term — Alec Baldwin will bring his pursed lips and blonde wig back to the “Saturday Night Live” stage next season, the actor told CNN.

“We’re going to fit that in. I think people have enjoyed it,” Baldwin said in an interview. But his packed schedule means that viewers won’t see him every week — he likened the role he’ll play to “a couple celery sticks” instead of a “whole meal.”

Viewers will still find the roughage tasty, no doubt: His over-the-top and yet dead-on take on President Trump was the opener for a number of last season’s episodes as the show enjoyed a ratings uptick. But the real-life POTUS might not be eager to dig in. Trump himself has mean-tweeted about Baldwin’s act. It “stinks,” went one assessment. “Can’t get any worse. Sad” was another.

Watched Saturday Night Live hit job on me.Time to retire the boring and unfunny show. Alec Baldwin portrayal stinks. Media rigging election! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2016

Just tried watching Saturday Night Live – unwatchable! Totally biased, not funny and the Baldwin impersonation just can't get any worse. Sad — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 4, 2016

For his part, Baldwin had previously indicated he wasn’t up for making the part permanent.

“The maliciousness of this White House has people very worried, which is why I’m not going to do it much longer, by the way, the impersonation,” Baldwin told “Extra” in March. “I don’t know how much more people can take it, you know.”