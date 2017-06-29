

Jeff Bridges speaks at the 2015 No Kid Hungry benefit dinner in Los Angeles. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Donald Trump doesn’t have many big fans in Hollywood. And the list of celebrities who have publicly scorned the president — some, like comedian Kathy Griffin and Johnny Depp, going so far as to joke about the commander in chief’s death — has steadily grown since Trump took office.

But Oscar-winning actor Jeff Bridges, who played a president in the 2000 political drama “The Contender,” doesn’t plan to join them.

[‘He broke me’: A defiant, tearful Kathy Griffin slams attacks by Trump and his family]

In an interview with the Associated Press, Bridges acknowledged his concerns with Trump’s administration — particularly proposed cuts to federal food assistance programs, which he said would leave vulnerable children without a needed resource — but kept his comments measured, adding that he hoped Trump would succeed at improving the country.

“I’m rooting for him to do well by our country,” Bridges said. “I’m rooting for him as a human being to do the cool thing.”

[Here’s what some of Trump’s family thinks of Johnny Depp’s assassination joke]

The star of “The Big Lebowski” has been a vocal advocate for hungry children for decades; in the early 1980s, he founded the nonprofit End Hunger Network, and in 2010, he became a national ambassador for the No Kid Hungry campaign to end childhood hunger in the United States.

Bridges was also open in his support for Hillary Clinton in last year’s presidential campaign. But don’t expect to see him firing off incensed tweets about the Trump administration or sparking controversy like some of his Hollywood compatriots. He said he is focused instead on what lies ahead and how to make the country a better place for its most vulnerable citizens.

“The health of our children is a wonderful compass that can tell us if our country is going the right direction,” he told the AP. “That means we’re off course, so I’m rooting for the president to get on course.”