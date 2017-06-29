

“The Lives of Dillon Ripley” by Roger D. Stone. (University Press of New England)

What a time to be Roger Stone.

Political consultant Roger J. Stone is cable TV’s go-to supporter of President Trump, the rare outside-the-family adviser with Trump’s ear.

And then there’s Roger D. Stone, a Washington author and founder of the Sustainable Development Institute. It’s a pretty good time to be him, too. He’s got a new book out. But people keep getting him confused with that other guy.

Exhibit A: A friend this week threw a party in honor of Stone’s new book, a biography of former Smithsonian chief Dillon Ripley, and the reaction from some quarters was none too thrilled, prompting the hostess to send an email to would-be attendees assuring them that they weren’t being asked to fete a Trump associate.

“The ‘D’ is a precious commodity,” Stone said of the middle initial that distinguishes him from the Stone of cable punditry and myriad Russia investigations.

Though the mix-ups are more prevalent these days, the Stone/Stone confusion is long-standing, he said. Political Stone used to live in Washington, and author Stone would sometimes get UPS deliveries and phone calls meant for him, he said. “Once I got a guy calling from a yacht looking for the other Roger Stone,” he recalled.

His best Roger Stone story was from decades ago, when both men improbably happened to be on the same flight from San Juan. When an attendant asked for passenger Roger Stone to identify himself, both men came forward. They were informed that they were both on the wrong plane and headed back to the airport together. “I said to him: ‘I always wondered something about you. You never work for the candidates you help elect. And he said, ‘Financially, I am way beyond that,’ ” he said. “That was my first and only viewing of the gentleman.”

These days, he takes greater pains to make the distinction: “I’m now obliged at parties to introduce myself as not-that-Roger Stone.”