

Former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning, center left, and Sen. Bob Corker, right, arrive at the White House on June 4. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)

Hey, isn’t that … legendary quarterback Peyton Manning dining with Sen. Bob Corker at power-dining spot Tadich Grill on Pennsylvania Avenue?

The former NFL-er (in jeans and a polo shirt) and the Tennessee Republican (in a Senate-ready suit) had salads, steaks and cocktails, a spy says. The pair might have talked about President Trump’s golf game — they played together with POTUS at Trump’s Virginia club this month. But perhaps politics was also on the table?

Rumors always seem to be swirling about whether the two-time Super Bowl winner would run for office, and some have wondered whether Manning might have an eye on becoming Corker’s junior partner in the upper chamber if Sen. Lamar Alexander doesn’t run again in 2020 (though all that has been firmly swatted down: Alexander’s people say he’s preparing for reelection, and Manning has said he’s not interested anyway).

Manning was in town to give a keynote speech at a conference sponsored by the National Retail Federation.