

Jerry Springer in New York in 2010. (Richard Drew/AP Photo)

Tabloid talk show host Jerry Springer — whose shameless segments often devolve into onstage brawls over matters such as sexual infidelity or dubious paternity — isn’t exactly considered a paragon of virtue and morality. And he’s never shied from his role as the king of all things tawdry.

Yet the daytime television star once dubbed “TV’s lowest life form” has once again made a point to place himself among Donald Trump’s vocal celebrity critics. After Trump tweeted vicious insults at MSNBC “Morning Joe” co-hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough — calling Brzezinski “low I.Q. Crazy Mika” and claiming she once visited Mar-a-Lago while “bleeding badly from a facelift” — Springer took to Twitter to condemn the president’s attacks as “beneath the dignity” of “any decent man.”

I'm sorry, but Trump's behavior is not just beneath the dignity of the Presidency…but that of any decent man. — Jerry Springer (@jerryspringer) June 30, 2017

It wasn’t the first time the talk show host has taken aim at Trump. Springer, who once served as the Democratic mayor of Cincinnati and mounted a failed bid for governor in Ohio in 1982, was a staunch supporter of Hillary Clinton and a donor to her campaign. After watching Clinton and Trump spar in a presidential debate in September, Springer fired off a tweet that promptly went viral:

“Hillary Clinton belongs in the White House,” he wrote. “Donald Trump belongs on my show.”

Hillary Clinton belongs in the White House. Donald Trump belongs on my show. — Jerry Springer (@jerryspringer) September 27, 2016

He later clarified that comment: he didn’t actually mean to equate Trump to the people who appear on “The Jerry Springer Show,” he told Buzzfeed —because that wouldn’t be fair to the show’s guests, who are “authentic,” he said. “The people on our show aren’t making up lies. They’re upset. They’re angry. That’s totally different than Trump,” Springer said. Trump, he added, “is not a guy who’s trying to fix his life. He obviously doesn’t particularly care about other people.”

[Trump ‘is opposed to the idea of America’: Jerry Springer blasts Donald Trump]

Meanwhile, recent reports hint that Springer himself could be considering another run for statewide office in Ohio — and Trump’s unorthodox presidency might just make Springer a more viable candidate, according to John Green, a professor of political science at the University of Akron.

“Under ordinary circumstances, a candidate like Springer would not be an especially strong prospect for governor,” Green told Business Insider. “But given the success of Trump, a candidate like Springer might be successful … there is an opportunity for an unconventional candidate with name recognition.”