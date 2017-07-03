

Chrys Kefalas, left, and Tommy McFly at their wedding on July 1. (Erika Nizborski Photography)

The “Ryan Seacrest” of D.C. radio, a.k.a. Tommy McFly, is officially a married man.

McFly, the 31-year-old host of 94.7 Fresh FM’s “The Tommy Show,” and beau Chrys Kefalas, a 37-year-old communications executive and political figure, tied the knot Saturday at the Sagamore Pendry Baltimore.

Although McFly, whose real last name is Pavlick, called it “kind of heart-wrenching” to not get married in Washington, he said having a Maryland wedding made sense for the couple. “Chrys was born and raised a Marylander and was one of the leading voices for marriage equality when it passed in Maryland,” he said.

Around 190 guests attended the power couple’s nuptials, including notable Washingtonians such as socialite Susanna Quinn, veteran TV producer Tammy Haddad, and Ellie Schafer, director of the White House Visitors Office in the Obama administration. Erin Willett, a former contestant on “The Voice,” and Marissa Regni, the National Symphony Orchestra’s principal second violinist, performed the music for the ceremony.

Retired D.C. radio veteran Bob Madigan, a longtime friend and mentor to McFly, officiated. “Throughout my time in Washington, he has been personally and professionally such a big brother to me,” McFly said. “Bob was one of the people that I ran Chrys by in the beginning.”

Yesterday was incredible — @ckefalas and I have so much love in our hearts for everyone who made our wedding day special #tommyandchrys pic.twitter.com/GeKZMSzGZu — Tommy McFLY (@TommyMcFLY) July 2, 2017

McFly’s radio co-hosts Kelly Collis and Jen Richer served as his bridesmaids, and Kefalas’s best friends Zoe Shyn and Samuel Ashner rounded out the wedding party. All the women in the wedding wore white, including the flower girls, who donned Oscar de la Renta gowns, while Kefalas rocked a custom Trunk Club suit and McFly sported a John Varvatos suit styled by the designer himself.

It still fits! The suit @CKefalas and I picked out w/ @johnvarvatos himself is wedding ready #TommyAndChrys – Thanks Mr V for everything pic.twitter.com/rIvuPpFqaf — Tommy McFLY (@TommyMcFLY) June 29, 2017

The wedding was a long time coming for McFly and Kefalas — the couple, who met over margaritas in July 2013, got engaged in May 2015 but McFly didn’t publicly announce the news until November 2015. The two then delayed wedding planning while Kefalas campaigned for a Maryland Senate seat. McFly, who did the proposing, said he knew pretty early on that Kefalas was the one. After about four weeks of dating, the two moved in together. “Our relationship has been easy breezy,” McFly said. “I don’t think we’ve ever actually fought.”

The lovebirds plan to honeymoon in Greece in August, with a possible stop in Paris on the way home. “Our love story has been so incredible,” McFly gushed. “Honestly it’s the kind you hear about.”



