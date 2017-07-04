Robert Griffin III’s fiancee Grete Sadeiko announced the birth of their daughter, Gloria Griffin, on Tuesday via Instagram. Sadeiko posted a photo of herself holding the baby girl, who was born on Sunday, with her beau by her side, captioning it #6pounds12ounces.
07/02/17 our little angel was born👼🏽❤️ Couldn't have done it without this man by my side, my backbone. Trying to make me laugh every way possible and keeping me entertained through all the pain and doing everything to make me smile and get through this❤️ You deserve a medal baby!🏅 Welcome to the world Gloria Griffin✨💐 You are SOOOOO loved by daddy and me!❤️❤️ #6pounds12ounces #OurLittleAngel #NoWordsToDescribeThis
The former Redskins quarterback, 27, and the 23-year-old blonde track star and recent Florida State graduate, got engaged on May 14. RGIII shared the news of their pregnancy and engagement in an Instagram shout out to Sadeiko on Mother’s Day.
Soulmate. Love of my life. Better Half. Perfect Someone. These are just a few things you @gretesadeiko represent for me. That smile on your face says it all my sweet and it is reflected on my heart. I am happy. It is the greatest feeling to find the one who believes in love like you do and I have that. I found my peace. You deserve the world and I am honored to be the one to explore it with you and our beautiful baby to be. 😘 I love you baby #Engagement #BabyShower #BabyShowerTurnedEngagementParty #BilingualProposal #YesImWearingaSuitAtTheBeach #Smile #Happiness #BestDayEver #Love
Gloria is the couple’s first child, but Griffin’s second — the free-agent football player has a daughter, Reese, from his previous marriage to Rebecca Liddicoat.