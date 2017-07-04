Robert Griffin III’s fiancee Grete Sadeiko announced the birth of their daughter, Gloria Griffin, on Tuesday via Instagram. Sadeiko posted a photo of herself holding the baby girl, who was born on Sunday, with her beau by her side, captioning it #6pounds12ounces.

The former Redskins quarterback, 27, and the 23-year-old blonde track star and recent Florida State graduate, got engaged on May 14. RGIII shared the news of their pregnancy and engagement in an Instagram shout out to Sadeiko on Mother’s Day.

Gloria is the couple’s first child, but Griffin’s second — the free-agent football player has a daughter, Reese, from his previous marriage to Rebecca Liddicoat.