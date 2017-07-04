

Singer Stew asked Director Spike Lee, above, to create an anti-Trump music video for his band’s rock-ballad protest song, “Klown Wit Da Nuclear Code.” The video released Monday. (Donald Traill/Invision/AP)

Director Spike Lee and singer-songwriter-playwright Stew, known for his work on the musical “Passing Strange,” released an anti-Trump music video ahead of the July 4 holiday.

The Tony Award winner and his band the Negro Problem enlisted Lee to create the video for their rock-ballad protest song, “Klown Wit Da Nuclear Code.”

The rather basic video, released Monday, shows images of signs and news coverage condemning the president juxtaposed with images of slavery, as lyrics such as “Bring back that old plantation, only this time we all get to be slaves” scroll across the bottom of the screen. Stew (real name Mark Stewart) croons, “Where bozo saddles John Wayne’s private plane and into high noon’s hell hate flowed,” seemingly referencing the late movie star’s daughter, Aissa Wayne, endorsing Trump in Iowa in January of 2016. Wayne claimed her father would be a Trump supporter if he were still alive, although other members of the family later challenged the validity of that statement.

“This song is in the American tradition of protest songs,” Lee said in a statement, according to Variety. “The lyrics are self explanatory — there’s a reason the words appear on the picture.” He said the song is a stand-alone single not tied to any album.