Hey, isn’t that … Dan Aykroyd lunching en famille at Brasserie Beck on Tuesday?
The actor/comic/singer, accompanied by his wife, Donna Dixon, her niece and nephew, and another couple, was apparently fueling up for the concert on the Mall on Tuesday (he performed as half of the Blues Brothers outfit, with Jim Belushi subbing in for his late brother, John, in the act). The pre-stage warm-up included extra desserts — rhubarb creme brulee and chocolate bread pudding — we’re told, in a continued celebration of Aykroyd’s July 1 birthday.
Also on the menu: some of Aykroyd’s own line of vodka, Crystal Skull, which restaurateur Robert Wiedmaier had on hand.