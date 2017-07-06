

Rep. Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md.). (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Some viewers watching the broadcast of “A Capitol Fourth,” the annual performance-and-fireworks extravaganza on the Mall, thought they had seen a spark that had nothing to do with the pyrotechnics in the sky.

During the patriotic show, the cameras repeatedly panned to Rep. Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md.), who was watching the show from the good seats. The House’s No. 2 Dem clapped, swayed along with the music and cheered. But it was during the set of Motown classics by the Four Tops that people thought they’d spied something particularly sweet. Vocalist Abdul Fakir, one of the group’s original members, opened “I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie Honey Bunch)” with a shout out to a woman sitting to Hoyer’s right. “This is a very special song, and it’s dedicated to you, Eileen,” he said.

During the romantic tune, the cameras again found Hoyer, this time putting his arm around Eileen and pulling her in for a tender hug.

Twitter offered the Maryland Dem a virtual high five. “Did @WhipHoyer just get the Four Tops to dedicate song to his wife on #capitolfourth?” one viewer tweeted. “Baller move.”

“Fact: Steny Hoyer is smoother than you,” another wrote.

Did @WhipHoyer just get the Four Tops to dedicate song to his wife on #capitolfourth ? Baller move. — Adrienne B (@AdriniBot) July 5, 2017

@WhipHoyer Congratulations to your beautiful wife Eileen at Capitol Fourth Celebration & song dedication to her by The Four Tops — MICHAEL (@DRMBYRNES) July 5, 2017

Appreciation for the move even transcended party lines. “Watchin #Capitol4th #4Tops just dedicated Sugsr Pie Honey Bunch to #StenyHoyer wife Eileen-Cheers, he may be a #Dem but Always the Gentleman,” one viewer wrote.

Watchin #Capitol4th #4Tops just dedicated Sugsr Pie Honey Bunch to #StenyHoyer wife Eileen-Cheers, he may be a #Dem but Always the Gentleman — Tom Whitmore (@Thomasjwhitmore) July 5, 2017

But wait, Hoyer, 78, isn’t married! He’s a widower: His wife, Judith, died in 1997. Was this a date? We checked in with his office, and an aide tamped down the suggestion that there was romance in the air.

The woman was Eileen Colbert, the widow of Jerry Colbert, the founder of the concert, whose son now runs the annual show. Hoyer didn’t dedicate the song to her, but she’s well known among the performers and staff, and it’s possible that someone else did — or that the onstage shout out came directly from the Four Tops.

So mystery solved — the congressman wasn’t introducing a special friend via a national televised audience, just offering a friendly gesture. But judging from the reaction, he’s offered a model for would-be wooers: Snag primo seats at a well-known concert, then get the Four Tops to serenade your lady. It’s apparently an impressive play.