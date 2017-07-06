

Rep. Joe Kennedy and Lauren Anne Birchfield with their child. (Ben Hoffman for Town & Country)

Town & Country has crowned a political scion: “Meet the New President Kennedy” is the headline of the magazine’s profile of Rep. Joe Kennedy, a Democratic congressman from Massachusetts and, of course, a member of the fabled family.

The Harvard Law graduate and Peace Corps alum has plenty of the Kennedy allure, including the signature toothy smile and rugged jawline. But what about the Kennedy demons? He doesn’t drink. (He downed glasses of milk alongside beer-swilling frat brothers, per the story by Boston Globe Deputy Washington Bureau Chief Matt Viser.) He’s a family guy.

Here are his darkest weaknesses, according to longtime friends, including NFL vet Jason Collins, and the congressman himself: He doesn’t use enough hair product to contain his bushy mane. He swears. And … he eats lots of sweets — including the hard stuff. “Candy. Chocolate chip cookies. Cake. Pretty much anything,” Kennedy confesses.

Another, slightly more revealing tidbit smashes the perception that Kennedy family gatherings are glamorous. At Thanksgivings at Hyannis Port, “it’s so many people that you’re just trying to find a shred of space. You’re sitting on a little corner of a stair, eating next to a dog that’s trying to eat off your plate.”