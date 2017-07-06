

Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough are fresh off their Twitter confrontation with President Trump — and now the duo, the co-hosts of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” are coming practically to Trump’s doorstep.

Scarzinski, who are engaged in addition to being professional partners, are kicking off their visiting fellowships at the Harvard Kennedy School’s Institute of Politics with a July 12 event at the National Archives (that’s just down the street from 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.). At their talk, they’ll be interviewed by billionaire philanthropist and Carlyle Group co-founder David Rubenstein.

The Harvard institute promises a “wide-ranging conversation,” which means facelifts, mean tweets, and Mar-a-Lago could come up …