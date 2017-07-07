

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson speaks to media in Wellington, New Zealand in June. (Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images)

Calling all high rollers looking for a swanky getaway in Texas Hill Country: Secretary of State Rex Tillerson just put his luxury lakefront home in Texas on the market for $4 million.

The mansion is situated on Applehead Island, a posh, 80-acre waterfront community in the Horseshoe Bay Resort that proudly bills itself as “the most exclusive address in the country,” according to its website. The resort, which overlooks Lake Lyndon B. Johnson and the south fork of the Colorado River, is about 55 miles northwest of Austin.

Tillerson’s sprawling 5,857-square-foot vacation home — listed for $3,975,000 — comes with the added bonus of 100 feet of lakefront and a boat garage, according to Realtor.com.

The ultrawealthy former chief executive of ExxonMobil set down roots in Washington just a few months ago, purchasing a $5.6 million home in D.C.’s Kalorama neighborhood in February — adding another high-profile name to the elite community whose residents also include the Obamas, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, and Washington Post owner Jeffrey P. Bezos.