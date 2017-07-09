

Jared Kushner, senior adviser to President Trump, and his wife, Ivanka Trump, the president’s daughter and adviser, attend a concert at the Elbphilharmonie hall as part of the Group of 20 summit in Hamburg. (Michael Ukas/pool photo via European Pressphoto Agency)

Hey, isn’t that … first daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband and fellow White House adviser, Jared Kushner, out for a Sunday afternoon run on a trail in Rock Creek Park?

The couple — she wore leggings and a baseball cap; shorts and a T for him — looked untroubled by jet lag, despite returning only the night before from the Group of 20 summit in Hamburg, as they plodded along the path in the warm afternoon amid plenty of other joggers, bikers and dogs. Apparently less comfortable, according to a spy, was a member of the couple’s security detail, who looked far sweatier and winded than his protectees.