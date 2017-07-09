Hey, isn’t that … Nicole Richie, the former reality TV star turned “Great News” actress, and her husband, Good Charlotte rocker Joel Madden, playing tourist in Washington on Friday with their two kids?

The family (mom in black pants and athletic shoes and dad in shorts) was spotted selfie-ing on the Mall near the Tidal Basin, just like your typical summer tourists — though Madden, a Waldorf, Md., native, is something of a local. Later, they each posted pictures of themselves at the Friday night Nats game, with Richie sporting a red cap emblazoned with the team’s signature curly W logo.

❤️⚾️ A post shared by Joel Madden (@joelmadden) on Jul 8, 2017 at 12:10am PDT

“I’ve always thought of myself as a Ginger Spice, but last night I went to a Nationals game & now I’m thinking my summer vibe might be a Ginger/Sporty mix … thoughts?” she wrote.