Two things you might not know about A-list actor Tom Hanks: He collects antique typewriters, and he describes himself as a “geek.”

According to U.S. Archivist David Ferriero, that’s enough to qualify him for the National Archives Foundation’s Records of Achievements award, which the “Forrest Gump” star will collect at the organization’s annual gala in Washington on Oct. 21.

But wait, as they say in infomercials, there’s more! Hanks’s on-screen portrayals in works about varying chapters of American history seem to be what really put him over the top in the foundation’s search for the right award recipient. “He’s served in World War II (in both the European and Pacific Theaters), negotiated for the U.S. in the Cold War, fought in Vietnam, worked in Congress, and led the space program,” Ferriero cheekily noted in a news release, describing Hanks’s deep IMDB résumé. “He’s fought pirates and deadly viruses, befriended mermaids, and saved both Private Ryan and Gary Powers.”

The Archives foundation has lately sought to dole out the honors to people who span the history/pop-culture nexus (last year, it went to the creators of Broadway juggernaut “Hamilton”), adding celebrity fizz to its annual fundraising event.

And Hanks returned the compliment, proclaiming himself to be a fan of the historical trove. “As a dive into archives of almost any kind is, to me, a swim in the finest of waters, I’m dazzled to be a part of this event,” Hanks said in the release. “Part of my job has always been one not far from that of a lay-Historian, to understand that I am a part of the documenting of the human condition and the American idea, even in the silliest of stories.”